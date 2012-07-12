BRIEF-V V Food & Beverage shareholder plans to unload up to 2 pct stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 2 percent stake in the co from 9.9 percent stake, within 180 days
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
The world's largest fashion retailer said it would not increase prices following the Spanish government's decision to hike Value Added Tax by 3 percentage points to 21 percent.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica said it is studying offers for its call centre business Atento, which it attempted to float last yea, as part of a wider plan to cut debt.
* Says CFO M Balaji to be re-designated as company secretary Source text: (http://bit.ly/2seThZ3) Further company coverage: