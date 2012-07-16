China stocks flat ahead of economic data; Hong Kong up
* Evergrande shares hit record high after bond redemption plan
MADRID, July 16 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AUSTERITY MEASURES
The Spanish government's most recent reforms will slash 56.4 billion euros ($69 billion) from the public deficit in the next two and a half years, an official document showed on Saturday, leaving a gap to be filled by taxes on energy.
NOVAGALICIA
A Spanish court has ruled for the first time in favor of a minority shareholder regarding the commercialisation of preferential shares ordering nationalised savings bank NovaGalicia to return 7.560 euros.
ACCIONA
Spanish construction and services company will invest 500 millon euros in innovation through the period 2012-2015, according to financial daily Cinco Dias.
BARCLAYS
Spanish Treasury has opened a probe on Barclays Capital, Spanish subsidiary of Barclays Plc, to determine the legality of the so called 'coupon or dividend-laundering' practices that allow taxpayers to avoid tax-payments on capital gains, according to financial newspaper Expansion.
* Evergrande shares hit record high after bond redemption plan
BEIJING, June 6 China will gradually allow overseas investors to trade in certain kinds of futures in the domestic market, starting from crude oil and iron ore, Jiang Yang, vice chairman of China's securities regulator said on Tuesday.