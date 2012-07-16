MADRID, July 16 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AUSTERITY MEASURES

The Spanish government's most recent reforms will slash 56.4 billion euros ($69 billion) from the public deficit in the next two and a half years, an official document showed on Saturday, leaving a gap to be filled by taxes on energy.

NOVAGALICIA

A Spanish court has ruled for the first time in favor of a minority shareholder regarding the commercialisation of preferential shares ordering nationalised savings bank NovaGalicia to return 7.560 euros.

ACCIONA

Spanish construction and services company will invest 500 millon euros in innovation through the period 2012-2015, according to financial daily Cinco Dias.

BARCLAYS

Spanish Treasury has opened a probe on Barclays Capital, Spanish subsidiary of Barclays Plc, to determine the legality of the so called 'coupon or dividend-laundering' practices that allow taxpayers to avoid tax-payments on capital gains, according to financial newspaper Expansion.