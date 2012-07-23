The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SPANISH REGIONS

The small region of Murcia appeared to be on course to becoming the next Spanish region to ask for funding from the central government, following in the footsteps of Valencia. Spain's heavily-indebted autonomous regions had been offered 18 billion euros in assistance.

BANKIA

Lawyers for former bankia chairman Rodrigo Rato are due to appear in a Madrid court on Monday, for initial formalities and testimonials in a fraud investigation against him and 32 other former board members of Bankia and its parent company BFA.

The hearing could happen behind closed doors, and Rato may not appear.

IBERDROLA, ENDESA, GAS NATURAL

The three energy groups have stepped up a last-ditch campaign against new taxes looming for the sector, warning the government that the reforms could wipe out their profits in the country.

PRISA

The media group named Chief Executive Officer Juan Luis Cebrian as its new chairman late on Friday, replacing Ignacio Polanco. Fernando Abril-Martorall, deputy CEO, will take over as Prisa's CEO.

NOVAGALICIA

Nationalised savings bank NovaGalicia will start receiving claims from investors who say they were mis-sold preference shares in the lender, and who could run into their thousands. The European Union on Friday gave the green light to an arbitration process for NovaGalicia clients.

ENAGAS

Spain's gas grid operator said late on Friday it had bought 90 percent of Naturgas Energia Transporte, a gas transport company owned by Portuguese energy group EDP, for 241 million euros ($293.24 million).

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.8219 euros)