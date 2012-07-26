The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica on Wednesday scrapped its
dividend and share buy-back programme for 2012 and halved its
shareholder payout in 2013 in a move to confront a
57-billion-euro debt pile and a deepening economic crisis.
The company will give a conference at 1200 GMT for analysts.
REPSOL, SANTANDER, MAPFRE,
FERROVIAL, INDRA, BME
Due to report first half results.
