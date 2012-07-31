MADRID, July 31 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain's fourth-largest lender is in negotiations to sell 300 branches or 10 percent of its network to Chinese and Latin American financial institutions, the financial daily Expansion said on Tuesday citing unidentified market sources.

BBVA

Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA on Tuesday reported first half net profit down 35 percent, dented by provisions made to cover losses in the value of property-related assets.

GRIFOLS

Spanish pharmaceutical firm Grifols reported before market open a net profit of 133.5 million euros ($163 million) in the first half of the year.

OHL

Spanish construction company OHL on Tuesday reported first half net profit up 56 percent to 122.6 million euros ($150 million) buoyed by its concessions business.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas announced before market open its first half operating profit down 9 percent to 72 million euros ($88 million).

