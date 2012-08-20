The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER, BBVA

Banco Santander filed to list a portion of its Mexican unit, Santander Mexico Financial Group, in a U.S. initial public offering of up to $100 million as the Spanish bank looks to shore up its finances to tackle economic uncertainty at home.

Santander's planned listing of its Mexican business is another step to rid itself of a "Spanish discount" which has blighted the bank and its rival BBVA.

