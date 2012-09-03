The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA

Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Friday it will push forward with a controversial $8.02 billion capital increase and will comply with a regulator request to re-appraise the properties parent company Endesa plans to put up for the operation.

BANKIA

Spain overhauled its banks for the fifth time in three years on Friday in order to secure up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) in European aid, and injected emergency funds into its biggest problem bank, Bankia.

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural said on Friday it had signed an agreement to supply Indian state-run gas utility Gail with 3 billion cubic metres of liquified natural gas over the next three years.

RAJOY INTERVIEW

Spain will consider seeking extra aid from Europe on top of a 100 billion euros rescue of its financial sector but does not see any need for new coditions, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in an interview with several European newspapers.

