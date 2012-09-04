The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain's national bank rescue fund approved an immediate capital injection of 4.5 billion euros ($5.66 billion) into ailing lender Bankia on Monday. Bankia, nationalised by the Spanish government in May, reported a first half loss of over 4 billion euros on Friday.

ABERTIS

Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Monday U.S. fund Brookfield Infrastructure would buy 5 percent of the firm's shares as part of a joint deal to buy a stake in OHL's highway assets in Brazil.

