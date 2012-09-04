The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKIA
Spain's national bank rescue fund approved an immediate
capital injection of 4.5 billion euros ($5.66 billion) into
ailing lender Bankia on Monday. Bankia, nationalised
by the Spanish government in May, reported a first half loss of
over 4 billion euros on Friday.
ABERTIS
Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Monday
U.S. fund Brookfield Infrastructure would buy 5 percent
of the firm's shares as part of a joint deal to buy a stake in
OHL's highway assets in Brazil.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on