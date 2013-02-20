MADRID, Feb. 20 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

The holding company that controls Telecom Italia, Telco, in which Telefonica is the largest shareholder, said on Tuesday it had written down the value of its controlling stake in the Italian operator by 920 million euros ($1.23 billion). For more click on

FERROVIAL

The Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial on Tuesday posted better-than-expected 2012 results as lucrative assets like Heathrow airport and tollroads in Canada compensated for its sluggish home market.

BANKS

Banks in Spain may take bigger losses than they hoped this year on real estate repossessed from borrowers, as they compete for buyers with Sareb, the agency tasked with clearing up the weaker banks after a property crash. For more click on

ENAGAS

The Spanish grid operator is due to post full-year results on Wednesday before the market opens.

