Aral Sea: big fish is back in small pond
ARAL SEA, Kazakhstan, June 1 The Aral Sea, once the world's fourth biggest lake, is most likely gone forever, its death having brought about decades of environmental disaster.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FERROVIAL
Spain's Ferrovial said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with 3i Group to fully acquire the British services company Enterprise for 385 pounds.
BANKINTER
Spanish bank Bankinter plans to list 49 percent of its insurance arm, Linea Directa, within the next two or three years, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources.
DIA
Spain's deep recession helped profits at discount supermarket chain Dia rise by over 55 percent in 2012 from a year earlier as adjusted core earnings beat Reuters forecasts.
TREASURY
Spain aims to raise up to 4 billion euros from a triple bond sale on Thursday. Results are due at around 0940 GMT.
ABERTIS, REE, IBERDROLA
The Spanish government held a meeting with the Bolivian ambassador on Wednesday to express its displeasure with Bolivia's seizure of assets belonging to Spanish companies, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
ARAL SEA, Kazakhstan, June 1 The Aral Sea, once the world's fourth biggest lake, is most likely gone forever, its death having brought about decades of environmental disaster.
MUMBAI, June 1 Farmers from India's western state of Maharashtra started an indefinite strike on Thursday, curtailing the supply of vegetables, fruits and milk to cities such as Mumbai in a move that could push up food prices in the coming days.