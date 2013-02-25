MADRID Feb 25 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica is studying the sale of another 2.5 billion euros
worth of assets, including telecommunication towers and its
Irish business, to further reduce debt, website El Confidencial
reported, citing unnamed financial sources.
COLONIAL
Juan Miguel Villar Mir, Spanish businessman and owner of
builder OHL, is negotiating the acquisition of property
firm Colonial, with assets worth 5.2 billion euros,
website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed sources.
ABENGOA
Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa is
planning to take legal action against the Spanish government
over its latest energy reform, the company said, after posting a
51 percent fall in 2012 profit.
