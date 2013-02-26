The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Repsol could agree sell its liquefied natural gas assets to
Shell this week for between 1.5 billion and 1.7 billion
euros, Expansion newspaper reported, citing financial sources.
Shell was reported to be in the frame at the end of January.
BANKS
Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB, which is auctioning
off rescued lender Catalunya Banc, could offer prospective
bidders tax advantages to seal the sale, Cinco Dias newspaper
reported. Top banks including Santander and BBVA
have said they are studying the lender.
IBERIA
Spanish airline Iberia - part of International Airlines
Group - could lose up to 3.5 million euros for every day its
workers strike, according to preliminary internal estimates,
Cinco Dias newspaper reported, citing sources close to the
situation. Unions called three week-long strikes to protest
against job cuts.
NH HOTELES
Hotel group NH has called a meeting with unions on March 11,
to discuss options to improve its business, which could include
making layoffs, news agency Efe reported.