BRIEF-Extreme Networks wins bid for Avaya's networking business
* final agreement has been approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Oil major Repsol has sold a block of liquefied natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $6.7 billion, the company said after markets closed on Tuesday.
AMADEUS
Spanish travel technology company Amadeus releases full-year results for 2012 before the market opens. Analysts expect the firm to report increased earnings and revenues.
OHL
Spanish builder OHL reports full-year results for 2012 before the market opens.
VUELING
Low-cost airline Vueling releases 2012 results before the market opens on Wednesday. Barcelona-based Vueling is a takeover target for The International Airlines Group, recently hit by staff strikes.
RED ELECTRICA ESPANOLA
Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica reports full-year results on Wednesday.
* final agreement has been approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York
LOS ANGELES, May 31 The "Saturday Night Fever" dance floor where John Travolta captured the 1970s disco craze is going up for sale next month and could fetch up to $1.5 million, the auctioneers said on Wednesday.