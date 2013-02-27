The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Oil major Repsol has sold a block of liquefied natural gas
assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $6.7 billion, the
company said after markets closed on Tuesday.
ACS
The company will issue 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of
project bonds to finance a natural gas development, Expansion
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
AMADEUS, OHL, RED ELECTRICA
The Spanish travel technology company, builder and power
grid operator all released 2012 results before market open on
Wednesday.
VUELING
Low-cost airline Vueling releases 2012 results before the
market opens on Wednesday. Barcelona-based Vueling is a takeover
target for The International Airlines Group, recently
hit by staff strikes.