The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

At least three Spanish banks have submitted non-binding bids for nationalised lender Catalunya Banc, three sources familiar with the auction said on Thursday.

ACS

Spanish infrastructure firm ACS posted a net loss of 1.93 billion euros, compared with a 962 million euro profit a year earlier, after writing down the value of its investment in power firm Iberdrola.

FCC

Spanish builder FCC posted a 1.03-billion-euro loss in annual net profit on Thursday after writedowns of 1.15 billion euros amid a prolonged domestic recession that hit its core construction and environmental businesses.

ACCIONA <ANA.MC >

Spanish construction and renewables group Acciona reported on Thursday net profit of 189 million euros in 2012, beating a forecast of 153 million euros, as its energy business offset weakness in domestic construction.

SACYR VALLEHERMOSO

Builder Sacyr Vallehermoso posted an annual net loss of 977.5 million euros on Thursday after a writedown of its stake in oil firm Repsol.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas said net profit in 2012 rose slightly to 136.3 million euros from 135.3 million euros a year earlier.

INDRA

Spanish information technology firm Indra reported on Thursday a 13 percent fall in annual net profit to 157 million euros as business was hit by the weak domestic economy.

PRISA

Indebted Spanish media company Prisa posted a 2012 net loss of 255 million euros ($333 million) on Thursday, impacted by plummeting advertising sales in its recession-hit home market and neighbouring Portugal.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on