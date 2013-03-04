MADRID, March 4 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
IBERIA
Workers at Spain's Iberia were set to ground nearly 1,300
flights in a second round of five-day strikes launched on Monday
to protest against deep job and wage cuts at the loss-making
airline.
NH HOTELES
Hotel chain NH is planning to ask its bank lenders to
renegotiate a debt refinancing, paying back some of its loans
and putting off payments on some the rest, Expansion newspaper
reported, as new shareholders come on board.
ACS
ACS's German construction unit Hochtief is
expecting up to 170 million euros ($221 million) for the
services division it is selling, a German magazine reported on
Saturday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on