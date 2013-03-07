The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
POPULAR, SABADELL
North American and Spanish banks are lining up to bid on
City National Bank of Florida over the next few days, according
to sources familiar with the situation.
Banks that are expecting to bid include Canadian bank TD
Bank, Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T Corp,
Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group as well as Spanish
banks Banco Sabadell and Banco Popular.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury aims to sell between 4 billion and 5 illion
euros of debt through a triple bond sale of paper due 2015, 2018
and 2023. Results due ayt around 0940 GMT.