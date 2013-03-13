Sears says some Kmart customer credit card numbers compromised
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
Zara owner Inditex posted a 22 percent rise in 2012 profit to 2.4 billion euros on Wednesday, shrugging off belt-tightening in home market Spain by tapping fashion-hungry consumers in markets like Asia.
IBERIA
Worker representatives at Spanish flag carrier Iberia are due to tell management on Wednesday whether they have accepted proposals put forward by a government-appointed mediator to end strike action over job cuts at the airline.
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.
* Says it bought back 59,300 shares for 202.5 million yen in total from May 11 to May 31