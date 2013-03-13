The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex posted a 22 percent rise in 2012 profit to 2.4 billion euros on Wednesday, shrugging off belt-tightening in home market Spain by tapping fashion-hungry consumers in markets like Asia.

IBERIA

Worker representatives at Spanish flag carrier Iberia are due to tell management on Wednesday whether they have accepted proposals put forward by a government-appointed mediator to end strike action over job cuts at the airline.