The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Brazil is looking to issue 1.3 billion reals of
five-year debt in the local market, IFR Markets, a Thomson
Reuters news and market analysis service, reported on Wednesday.
GRIFOLS
Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols said on Thursday net
profit rose 19 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from a year
earlier to 115.7 million euros, boosted by overseas sales,
especially Latin America and Asia.
