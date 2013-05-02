The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brazil is looking to issue 1.3 billion reals of five-year debt in the local market, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported on Wednesday.

GRIFOLS

Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols said on Thursday net profit rose 19 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from a year earlier to 115.7 million euros, boosted by overseas sales, especially Latin America and Asia.

