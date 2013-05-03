BRIEF-EN3 appoints Jung Young Woo as CEO
* Says Moon Je Sung resigned from co-CEO, due to personal reason
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MAPFRE
Spanish insurer Mapfre is set to report first-quarter results. Time unknown.
SPANISH BANKS
Mid-sized Spanish lender Unicaja is closing in on a planned merger with rescued peer Banco CEISS, El Pais reported on Friday, citing market sources. The newspaper said the deal, which had looked like it could collapse a few weeks ago, was back on, which should spare CEISS from being nationalised.
PESCANOVA
Troubled Spanish fishing company Pescanova, which filed for insolvency in April, is working on starting possible insolvency proceedings for its Argentine division, Argenova, Cinco Dias newspaper reported, citing industry sources.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Says Moon Je Sung resigned from co-CEO, due to personal reason
NEW YORK, May 30 New York on Tuesday became the third and largest major U.S. city to guarantee a measure of scheduling smoothness to fast food workers, whose lives are often disrupted by last-minute changes based on their employers' manpower needs.