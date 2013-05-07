The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAL

The utility is due to post first-quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday. For a poll click on

FCC

The building and services firm is due to post first quarter results on Tuesday.

ENDESA

The energy company is due to post first quarter results on Tuesday.

DIA

The budget supermarket is due to post first quarter results on Tuesday before the market opens.

