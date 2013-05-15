The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Wednesday is a public holiday in Madrid, although stock markets are open.

REPSOL

Guyana's government has signed an agreement giving Repsol rights to explore for crude off the coast of the South American nation.

TELEFONICA, REPSOL, IAG

Telecommunications company Telefonica, oil major Repsol and the British-listed owner of Spain's Iberia airlines, International Airlines Group (IAG) took advantage of low rates to raise debt this week.

ACS

Construction firm posted a 12 percent rise in first-quarter core profit thanks to strong earnings from its overseas divisions.

INDITEX

Inditex was among clothing retailers that endorsed an accord on Bangladesh building and fire safety.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas said profit rose 8 percent in the first quarter.