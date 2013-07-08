The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO POPULAR
Antonio Pujol, director of Popular's retail business, tells
Cinco Dias newspaper the bank is gaining market share in lending
to small and medium-sized companies and calls on the government
to help lenders finance themselves more easily and at cheaper
rates.
TELEFONICA
Spain's biggest telecoms firm, Telefonica, has created a new
subsidiary for its Central American assets as it prepares to
finalise the sale of 40 percent of its businesses in the region
to Guatemala's Corporacion Multi Inversiones (CMI), Cinco Dias
reports.
