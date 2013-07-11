BRIEF-California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to offer GM $8 million tax credit
April 12 California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development :
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FERROVIAL
Heathrow saw 6.5 million passengers in June, a 4.6 percent increase on June 2012, bringing the total number of passengers travelling through Heathrow in the first six months of 2013 to more than 34 million, up 2.4 percent year on year.
PESCANOVA
The debts of Spanish fishing firm Pescanova were more than double what it stated when it entered insolvency proceedings in April, the company said on Wednesday citing a KPMG audit, making it one of Spain's biggest ever bankruptcies.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
April 12 California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development :
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors has urged the luxury electric car maker to add two new independent directors to its board who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk and "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics."