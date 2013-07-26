MADRID, July 26 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
CaixaBank
Spain's third-biggest banking group La Caixa said net profit
in the first half of the year had more than doubled to 408
million euros, after the bank integrated recent purchases of
smaller peers.
RESULTS
Banco Popular, Abertis also announce
results on Friday.
After the close on Thursday, the following companies
announced first half results:
Ferrovial
Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial reported a 12 percent
rise in net profit in the first half from a year earlier to
287.3 million euros.
Indra
Spanish information technology firm Indra said its
first-half net profit fell 22 percent to 47.6 million euros, as
a weak Spanish economy dragged on a more robust performance
abroad.
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)