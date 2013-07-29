BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
JAZZTEL
Spanish broadband specialist Jazztel reported a 4 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2013 to 32.1 million euros, after new sign-ups for its mobile services quadrupled.
DIA
Spanish retailer DIA, the world's third biggest discount grocer, posted a net profit of 49 million euros for the first half of the year, down 0.7 percent for the same period in 2012.
FCC
A consortium led by Spain's Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, and including France's Alstom Transport and South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp, won a $7.82 billion contract for the construction of three metro rail lines in the Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh.
BANKS
The dramatic earnings turnaround boasted by four Spanish banks obscures the uphill battle they still face to contain bad debts, grow their businesses and increase shareholder value against the backdrop of one of Europe's most challenging economies.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations