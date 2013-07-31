MADRID, July 31 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a
former Banco Santander executive and a former Spanish judge with
insider trading over a proposed takeover of Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan Inc on which the Spanish bank had given
investment banking advice.
VISCOFAN
Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Tuesday net
profit rose 4.5 percent to 53.8 million euros in the first half
from a year earlier thanks to a good performance in its core
casings business abroad.
BBVA
BBVA is expected to post an 85 percent jump in net profit in
the first half of 2013 on Wednesday, helped by one-off gains
from selling assets in Latin America.
RESULTS
Red Electrica, Endesa, OHL, Sacy
, Grifols and Tecnicas Reunidas
are also due to post first-half results on Wednesday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on