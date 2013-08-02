BRIEF-Tech-Value FY net profit at EUR 0.2 mln
* Reported on Friday FY production value 13.5 million euros ($14.40 million)
AMADEUS
Spanish travel technology company Amadeus AMA.MC reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 646 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts.
IAG
International Airlines Group swung to a second quarter profit as its Spanish carrier Iberia started to show signs of recovery, adding to the resilient performance of British Airways.
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 4.0 million euros ($4.27 million) versus 5.0 million euros a year ago
* Franklin Resources Inc. along with subsidiaries reduces stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.29 percent