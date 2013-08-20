The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
The family of Rosalia Mera, co-founder of Spanish retail
giant Inditex, sold 2 percent of the company shortly before her
death, leaving daughter Sandra Mera as the second-biggest
shareholder in the company with a 5 percent stake rather than 7
percent.
ACS
ACS will build a hydroelectric complex in Canada for 77
million euros ($102.8 million), El Economista reports.
BILLS AUCTION
Spain will auction up to 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of
six and 12-month Treasury Bills at around 0840 GMT.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)