MADRID Aug 22 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

A New York court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Argentine oil and gas company Bridas Corporation against Spanish oil major Repsol, several Spanish newspapers reported, citing Spanish agencies.

Repsol has been trying to stall deals between companies such as Bridas and YPF, a Argentine business in which its majority stake was seized by the state in May 2012. Repsol has lodged its own lawsuits against Bridas and U.S. oil firm Chevron.

DIA

British investment management firm Baillie Gifford has become a 5 percent shareholder in Spanish supermarket group Dia, according to a filing to the stock market regulator on Wednesday.

