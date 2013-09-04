The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Vodafone's Spanish affiliate has placed an official
complaint with the country's anti-trust regulator over a deal
between Telefonica and Yoigo over network sharing,
Expansion reported.
BANKINTER
French bank Credit Agricole said it had begun the
sale of its remaining 7.6 percent stake in Spain's Bankinter, as
it turns the page on years of foreign expansion to focus on its
home market.
BANKIA
Spain's state-rescued lender Bankia on Tuesday said it had
sold its property management arm to U.S. fund Cerberus at a
price of between 40 million euros and 90 million euros depending
on the execution of the unit's business plan.