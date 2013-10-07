The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa hopes to raise around 385 million euros ($523 million) by issuing shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to a notice filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholder Inversion Corporativa would subscribe to 63 million euros of the shares at the price fixed in the capital hike, Abengao said on Monday.

REPSOL

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek and Chinese refiner Sinopec have approached Spanish oil company Repsol over its 4.7 billion euro stake in Gas Natural , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

SANTANDER

Spanish department store operator Corte Ingles is in talks to sell half of its financial affiliate to Spanish bank Santander for an estimated 400 million to 500 million euros, online news source el confidencial said, citing market sources.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on