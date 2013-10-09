(Adds Bankia, FCC, Realia, Santander, Telefonica, NH Hoteles) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA, FCC, REALIA

Spanish lender Bankia and construction company FCC are working together to sell their individual stakes in property firm Realia to a sole investor, Expansion reports on Wednesday, citing financial sources. Bankia, which holds 27.6 percent of the company, and FCC, with a 30 percent stake, will hire an investment bank next week with the intention of closing the deal by the end of the year, the newspaper says.

SANTANDER

The Spanish bank's British arm is resisting joining the government's mortgage guarantee scheme "Help to Buy", according to Expansion, because of fears of a housing bubble in Britain. However, the bank may still join the programme despite its doubts, the newspaper says.

Santander consumer also priced a 1.0 billion euro ($1.36 billion) 2015 bond on Tuesday.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica will pay fellow shareholders in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, 60 million euros if the Spanish company does not receive permission to subscribe to a second capital hike and Italian shareholders force the break up of Telco, El Pais reports, citing a stock market filing in the U.S..

Telefonica also priced 225 million 2020 bond on Tuesday.

NH HOTELES

NH Hoteles S.A. wants to issue between 200 million and 300 million euros of debt and has hired banks Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS, online newspaper El Confidencial reports on Wednesday, citing market sources.

INDRA

Indra sold a 250 million-euro 2018 convertible bond.

REPSOL

Repsol will drill its first offshore well in Namibia as early as February

