The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica has started preparing the
sale of its $3.6 billion stake in its listed Czech unit, three
sector bankers closely following the process but not directly
involved said on Monday.
EZENTIS
The loss-making telecoms and technology group, which is
focused on Latin American markets, said on Monday its Chilean
subsidiary had won a $100 million fibre optic contract from
Telefonica.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on