BRIEF-MiMedx Group Q1 revenue $72.6 million
* Mimedx group inc - qtrly revenue of $72.6 million exceeds upper end of mimedx guidance range
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GRIFOLS
Investment bank UBS said after market close on Thursday that it was to sell 2.72 percent of the blood products firm to institutional investors.
* Says initial public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.00per share