The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Spain's discount grocer Dia is negotiating the purchase of super market chain El Arbol, owned by several savings banks, for around 100 million euros, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.

ACS

ACS has included its 17 percent stake in mobile operator Yoigo and 5 percent of power firm Iberdrola among 4.7 billion worth of assets it wants to sell to cut debt, Europa Press reported, citing company data.

APPLUS+

Spanish industrial testing firm Applus+ has made three new acquisitions in the U.S., Denmark and South Korea ahead of a planned stock market listing, Expansion reported, without naming sources.

IBERDROLA

Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse is close to announcing plans to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's 50 percent stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen for over 100 million pounds ($163 million), the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

TELEFONICA

Telecommunications group Telefonica said on Friday it is considering legal action against Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade, which earlier this month ruled against the Spanish company's Brazilian strategy.

