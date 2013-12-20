BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR
Spanish construction firm Sacyr won the right to partner with Peru on extending an Andean highway, a $550 million investment, the government's investment-promotion agency said on Thursday.
BBVA
Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA, on Thursday said it was in talks with Chile's CorpBanca over a potential combination of both groups' banking business in Chile and Colombia.
REPSOL
A consortium led by Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro, and including Spain's Repsol, found good-quality oil in the sub-salt Carioca offshore area, which might have about 459 million barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable reserves.
ENDESA
Argentina on Thursday threatened to nationalize utility companies Edenor and Edesur, controlled by Endesa, after power outages blanketed large swaths of the capital and surrounding suburbs just ahead of the South American summer.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica said on Thursday it had no agreement with BlackRock over Telecom Italia as it sought to dispel concerns it was manoeuvring behind the scenes ahead of a shareholder vote over control of the Italian phone group.
Telecom Italia's shareholders meet on Friday to decide whether to oust the board in an attempt by dissident investors to weaken the increasingly powerful influence of Telefonica. The outcome of the vote is uncertain.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* Richardson Electronics reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Intel commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye