The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

Spanish construction firm Sacyr won the right to partner with Peru on extending an Andean highway, a $550 million investment, the government's investment-promotion agency said on Thursday.

BBVA

Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA, on Thursday said it was in talks with Chile's CorpBanca over a potential combination of both groups' banking business in Chile and Colombia.

REPSOL

A consortium led by Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro, and including Spain's Repsol, found good-quality oil in the sub-salt Carioca offshore area, which might have about 459 million barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable reserves.

ENDESA

Argentina on Thursday threatened to nationalize utility companies Edenor and Edesur, controlled by Endesa, after power outages blanketed large swaths of the capital and surrounding suburbs just ahead of the South American summer.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica said on Thursday it had no agreement with BlackRock over Telecom Italia as it sought to dispel concerns it was manoeuvring behind the scenes ahead of a shareholder vote over control of the Italian phone group.

Telecom Italia's shareholders meet on Friday to decide whether to oust the board in an attempt by dissident investors to weaken the increasingly powerful influence of Telefonica. The outcome of the vote is uncertain.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on