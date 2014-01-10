(adds Sacyr, Codere) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

The builder is working on an agreement with the Panama Canal Authority to finish its project in that country, even without Italian consortium partner Impregilo, Cinco Dias reported citing unnamed sources.

CODERE

Argentina threatens to expropriate the 14 bingo halls belonging to troubled Spanish gaming group Codere if it goes bankrupt, El Mundo reported. Codere is in talks to avoid insolvency.

ABENGOA

The energy company won a tender to develop South American's biggest solar-thermal power plant in Chile's Atacama desert, the company said on Thursday.

