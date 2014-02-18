The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spain's Ferrovial has offered to buy three British airports from its partners in Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, in a deal that would give regulators less control over its profits. For more click on:

SANTANDER, BANKINTER

Santander SAN.MC, the euro zone's largest bank by market value, was fined 16.9 million euros ($23.2 million) by Spain's market regulator for misselling convertible bonds to customers, the government's official bulletin said on Monday.

It also said Jaime Botin, former head of Spanish small-cap bank Bankinter and brother of Santander Chairman Emilio Botin, received a 500,000 euro fine from the CNMV for not declaring a significant stake in Bankinter. For a full story, click on:

TELECOMS

Vodafone has lodged a complaint against Spanish rival Telefonica, alleging it is abusing its position in Spain to reduce competition for telecoms, Internet and television services. For more click on:

Spanish gas grid operator Enagas and Gas Natural are due to post 2013 results before the market opens.

