(Adds property, retail stories) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PROPERTY

The richest man in China, Wang Jianlin, has offered 260 million euros ($362 million) to Santander for Edificio Espana, a big office building located in the centre of Madrid, El Mundo reported citing sources with knowledge of the operation.

Santander paid 389 million euros for the building in 2005 at the height of Spain's property boom, El Mundo said.

RETAIL

Unlisted Spanish fashion label, Desigual, is preparing the sale of 10 percent of its capital to a private equity fund for 300 million euros in order to fund international expansion, Expansion newspaper reported, citing sources close to the operation.

FCC

The Spanish builder said in a statement late on Monday that it has sold its outdoor advertising subsidiary Cemusa to France's JCDecaux for 80 million euros as part of an asset disposal plan aimed at reducing debt.

