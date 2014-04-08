The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
EDREAMS ODIGEO IPO-ODIG.MC
The travel firm starts trade after an intital public
offering priced at 10.25 euros per share.
DEOLEO
CVC Capital Partners has presented the best offer
for the olive oil manufacturer, El Pais and Vanguardia reported
on Tuesday, citing sources close to the operation.
SACYR
The builder has approached several investment banks about
the possibility of a capital hike and a convertible bond issue,
El Confidencial reported.
TELECOMS
Regional telecoms companies Euskaltel, Telecable y R prepare
to offer themselves to Orange or to seek a merger,
reported El Economista.
BANKS
Private equity firm Apollo is interested in the
business of nationalised bank Catalunya Banc outside the region
Catalonia, reported Expansion.
