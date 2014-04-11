UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DEOLEO
The board of Spain's Deoleo, the world's top olive oil bottler, agreed on Thursday to back a takeover bid from British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners.
PRISA, MEDIASET SPAIN
Credit Suisse on Thursday said it had received a mandate from Spain's Prisa to place a 3.69 percent stake the company holds in the local unit of Italy's Mediaset with institutional investors.
ACCIONA
Spanish renewable energy firm Acciona has won a 20-year contract to build and operate two wind farms in Mexico with a total investment of close to $650 million, the company said on Thursday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.