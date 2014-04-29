The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, said it had launched an offer to buy out 25 percent of its Brazilian unit it does not already own. The lender also said net profit rose 8 percent in the first quarter of 2014 to 1.3 billion euros, slightly below a 1.36-billion-euro forecast in a Reuters poll.

PESCANOVA

Insolvent Spanish fishing company Pescanova said on Monday it had reached an agreement with its creditors on a restructuring plan that it hopes will help it avoid liquidation.

ENAGAS

Spanish gas grid operator Enagas posted a 5 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of the year to 99.7 million euros ($138 million) thanks to contributions from new assets.

IBERDROLA

Spanish utility Iberdrola has put on sale a 25 percent stake in its distribution business in Spain, El Confidencial reported on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Spain reports first quarter unemployment rate, which is expected to fall slightly from 25.7 percent in the fourth quarter.

