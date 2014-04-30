BRIEF-Nielsen Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend 10%
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
RESULTS
BBVA posted a 64 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 624 million euros, largely due to an unfavourable comparison after it booked gains from asset sales a year ago, although revenue also fell.
Popular, Iberdrola, Red Electrica and BME are due to publish first-quarter results before the market opens, while Indra and Ferrovial will publish after the market closes.
ECONOMY
Spain is due to officially revise its macroeconomic forecasts with expectations for a growth target of 1.2 percent this year and 1.8 percent next year and a reduction in unemployment.
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 779 million rupees