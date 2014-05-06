The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The Spanish oil major will not continue on the board of Argentina's YPF having not applied for the renewal of its two board seats at an assembly last week, a document sent by YPF on Monday showed.

Separately, without citing its sources, El Economista reported that Repsol is looking at acquiring assets in Norway with the largest possibility being assets owned by the Canadian group Talisman Energy.

CAIXABANK, FCC

CaixaBank will not request a seat on the board of construction group FCC because it does not consider it a strategic investment, Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the bank.

EARNINGS

Utility Gas Natural and infrastructure company Abertis are due to report first-quarter earnings before the market opens on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

The National Statistics Institute releases data on April registered jobless.

