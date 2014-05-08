The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol on Thursday posted a 1.5 percent
rise in first-quarter adjusted net profit, with stable refining
margins and output growth in Peru offsetting temporary
production losses in Libya and Trinidad & Tobago.
DIA
Spanish supermarket chain DIA said on Thursday adjusted net
profit rose 9.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier
to 40.1 million euros, boosted by stronger sales at home and in
emerging markets.
AMADEUS
Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on
Thursday a 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 351.4
million euros.
SANTANDER
Spain's largest bank Santander said on Thursday it plans to
issue $2.5 billion in preference shares, convertible to normal
shares, to institutional investors in an accelerated book
building process.
APPLUS IPO-AST.MC
Spanish testing and inspection services company Applus said
early Thursday it had set the price for its Madrid stock market
listing at 14.5 euros per share.
PRISA, TELEFONICA
Prisa, the indebted Spanish group that publishes El Pais
newspaper, on Wednesday said its board had accepted the offer
from Telefonica to buy the 56 percent it owns in the pay-TV firm
Distribuidora de Television Digital (DTS).
MEDIASET SPAIN
Mediaset Spain on Wednesday said its adjusted operating
income for the first quarter of the year grew 17 percent to 26.9
million euros.
VISCOFAN
Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan on Wednesday said its
first quarter net profit fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to
22.4 million euros, as it was hit by changes to energy
regulations in its home market.
ACS, GAMESA
Spanish builder ACS, wind turbine maker Gamesa report
earnings after the market closes on Thursday.
