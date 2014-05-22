The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LIBERBANK

The bank said it would raise up to 575 million euros ($786 million) in an accelerated share sale ahead of a rights issue. The bookbuilding offer is due to be completed on Thursday.

INDRA

Spain's government, which owns 20 percent of the technology firm, has drawn up a plan to replace the veteran chairman of the technology firm, Javier Monzon, and to boost its profitability, website El Confidencial reported citing government sources.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

($1 = 0.7318 Euros)