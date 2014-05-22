The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
LIBERBANK
The bank said it would raise up to 575 million euros ($786
million) in an accelerated share sale ahead of a rights issue.
The bookbuilding offer is due to be completed on Thursday.
INDRA
Spain's government, which owns 20 percent of the technology
firm, has drawn up a plan to replace the veteran chairman of the
technology firm, Javier Monzon, and to boost its profitability,
website El Confidencial reported citing government sources.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)