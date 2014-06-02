The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DEOLEO
Private equity firm CVC said on Friday it was
planning to delist Spanish olive oil company Deoleo once it has
completed its takeover bid over the firm.
CONSTRUCTION, BANKS
Spanish builder Metrovacesa, controlled by Spanish banks
Santander, BBVA, Sabadell, Bankia
and Popular are in talks with U.S. funds
Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge about selling their majority
stake in French builder Gecina for about 1.8 billion
euros ($2.46 billion), Spanish daily Expansion reported on
Monday, citing sources close to the deal.
COMPANY TAXES
Spain will cut the main rate of corporate tax to 25 percent
from 30 percent, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday.
($1 = 0.7328 Euros)