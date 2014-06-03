The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA, PRISA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Monday said it had
closed the acquisition of Distribuidora de Television Digital,
also known as Canal+, a unit of media group Prisa.
ABERTIS
Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis on Monday said it was
selling through an accelerated bookbuilding process its entire
5.01 percent stake in French satellite group Eutelsat
Communications.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on