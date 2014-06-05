The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CODERE

Spanish betting company Codere said on Thursday it has reached a new standstill agreement with its lenders for until 0300 GMT, June 7.

TREASURY

Spain to auction between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of 3- and 5-year bonds at auction on Thursday.

REPSOL

Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) signed a joint venture agreement with Italy's Eni SpA and Spain's Repsol SA on Wednesday to develop a natural gas field that holds some 15 trillion cubic feet of reserves.

